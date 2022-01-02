Voyager 2021 media awards
Motorcyclist killed but otherwise a quiet New Year's in Northland

5 minutes to read
Chris and 3-year-old Rose Watt cooling down in searing temperatures on New Year's Day at Ruakākā Beach. Photo / Tania Whyte

The death of a motorcyclist and dozens of ambulance callouts were the only blight in an otherwise peaceful New Year's Eve and the weekend as thousands took to the outdoors in searing temperatures.

