Fixing Northland roads damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle will cost at least $120 million, Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo says.

“We would just love central Government to come to the party and actually get the Brynderwyns back open, or even - what we would really love - is a four-lane [road] between Whangārei and Auckland.”

The additional rain on Friday night meant costs would continue to rise, he said. MetService said 370 millimetres of rain fell in Mangawhai alone in the 24 hours to midnight on Friday.

Flooding off Waiteitei Rd near Mangawhai Rd. Photo / Shane Wiski Whitmore

Showers are forecast to become heavy at times, and Northlanders are also advised of thunderstorms today.

Cocurullo said the Whangārei District Council was being realistic regarding the fact there may be more damage to roads if rain continues to fall.

“We have got the contractors out there at the moment, the team’s out there keeping a close eye on the roading,” he said.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said between 25mm and 40mm of rain was expected in parts of Northland on Monday, but the region should expect more settled weather from Tuesday.

“Most days will be relatively humid with temperatures [of] 24 - 25C. There’s still quite a bit of moisture, which helps with thunderstorms.”

Friday’s torrential rain caused further slips and road closures in Mangawhai and Kaiwaka. Contractors are working around the clock to re-open as many roads as possible and showers forecast for Monday are likely to delay remedial work.

State Highway 1 between Brynderwyn and Waipū remains closed and Northbound light vehicles will continue to detour via SH12, Paparoa, Oakleigh Rd, Mangapai Rd and back onto SH1. Reverse for southbound. Heavy vehicles need to detour via SH12 and SH14.

Cove Rd between Waipū and Mangawhai is no longer available as a detour route until further notice. The only exception is for residents from Waipū in the north as far as the southern end of Langs Beach.

Damage to the Devich Rd bridge in Mangawhai has led to its closure.

The Devich Rd bridge that got flooded on Friday is now closed to all traffic. Civil Defence Northland said structural engineers assessed the bridge on Saturday and recommended it be closed due to safety risks.

“Because the bridge is over an active stream, even now the floodwaters are gone there’s a risk this will continue, with a void already visible.”

Both the concrete structures each side of the bridge, which help direct the water through the box culvert, have exposed the backing fill, which has started washing out below the pavement surface of the bridge.

Those affected by Friday’s severe weather event in Mangawhai and the surrounds, or by Cyclone Gabrielle, may be able to get a Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Civil Defence Payment.

Please call MSD on 0800 400 100 between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Wednesday, and between 8am and 5pm, Thursday and Friday.

In the Far North, Tokawhero Rd in Awarua is still closed due to a landslide caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, and 14 other roads around the district continue to have restricted access.

Whangārei District Council’s latest update on Friday said nine roads were closed to motorists:

Finlayson Brook Road - dropout/underslip

Memorial Drive (Parihaka) - dropout/underslip

Shoemaker Road – dropout/underslip

Stuart Road - landslip

Takitu Road - fallen trees, slips

Waimatenui Road - landslip

Waipū Caves Road - dropout/underslip and landslips

Waipū Gorge Road - dropout/underslip and landslip

At least 40 more were “passable with caution”. The full list of impacted roads can be viewed on the district council’s website.

Civil Defence Northland is urging anyone feeling upset, exhausted, overwhelmed or uncertain to utilise free resources available during this time.

Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor, or phone Lifeline on 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE); the Suicide Crisis Helpline on 0508 828 865; or call Youthline on 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz or chat to them online.

You can also call Victim Support on 0800 VICTIM (842 846), or visit allsorts.org.nz or the Mental Health Foundation on mentalhealth.org.nz/help/support-for-myself.