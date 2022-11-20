Northland’s roads have already flooded three times this month and more heavy rain and strong winds are on the way.

Just when Northland has had enough of heavy rain, MetService has issued a heavy rain and strong wind watches for the region - the fourth this month.

Roads across Northland flooded for the third time last week, and MetService says more is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday as a northwest flow sweeps down the country.

Some parts of the region are still mopping up from recent deluges, but MetService said there will be periods of heavy, thundery rain for upper the North Island and west of the South Island, with severe north to northwest gales possible from 6am tomorrow to midnight.

An unstable northwest flow with embedded fronts is expected to spread over New Zealand during Tuesday and Wednesday. This system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms to much of the country, especially to the north and west, along with north to northwest gales.

The heaviest falls are expected in northern and central parts of the North Island along with Westland and northern Fiordland. A heavy rain Warning and Watches are now in force for these areas. Strong wind watches are also in place for parts of the upper North Island and the Canterbury high country.

There’s a heavy rain watch in place for Northland for 18 hours from 6am Tuesday, with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria - 80-100mm of rain with peak rates of 20-25mm/h.

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch for five hours from 7pm Tuesday, when northerly winds may approach severe gale force at times.

Northlanders are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or more areas are added.

This forecast and definitions for MetService warning criteria are available on the MetService website at: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home



