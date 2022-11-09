More heavy rain is likely for Northland today and into tomorrow, with strong winds also likely.

Just as Northland dries out from this week's heavy rain, more is on the way with strong winds also expected.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch and strong wind watch for Northland as a low lying over the north Tasman Sea today is expected to move slowly southwards and over northern New Zealand during Friday, bringing significant amounts of rain and severe gale east to southeasterly winds to parts of the upper North Island.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Northland from 9am today to 6pm on Friday. MetService said rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria - up to 100mm in 24 hours.

The roads are likely to be dangerous with the heavy rain and motorists are urged to take care.

As well, a strong wind watch has been issued for the region for 12 hours from 12pm tomorrow.

MetService is forecasting that east to southeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places across the region. The combined heavy rain and strong winds could cause issues such as fallen trees and slips.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or more areas are added.

The forecast comes after Northlanders are still mopping up from heavy rain that lashed the region on Monday and Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and bringing down trees in some areas.