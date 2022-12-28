Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Monstrous discovery in Northland sewer prompts toilet warning

By
5 mins to read
A small portion of the “rag monster” extracted from a Haruru sewage pumping station before it was collected by a sucker truck.

A small portion of the “rag monster” extracted from a Haruru sewage pumping station before it was collected by a sucker truck.

It’s the stuff of nightmares — vile-smelling monsters snaking through sewer pipes under our homes, causing blockages, stinking overflows and hefty bills for hard-pressed ratepayers.

Yet these monsters are created not by horror writers but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate