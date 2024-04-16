Mobile phone and wireless broadband services are out in Kaitāia and surrounding areas.

Mobile phone and wireless broadband services are out in Kaitāia and surrounding areas after a fibre cable was cut.

A Spark spokesperson said somebody putting in a fence post on a property near Kaitāia severed the cable, causing the outage.

“A fibre cut has caused a loss of mobile and wireless broadband services for customers in the Kaitāia and Ahipara area. Technicians are currently working to get the services restored as soon as possible.”

Updates are available at https://www.spark.co.nz/online/outages.