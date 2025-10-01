Taimahi Trust trainee Rory Guiney tells Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston about the services the trust offers, including produce delivered or ordered through click-and-collect. Photo / Denise Piper
Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston is impressed by the wide range of goods offered at Taimahi Trust’s Whangārei store.
The trust aims to provide training and development for people with learning and intellectual disabilities, helping them to get into work.
Trainees learn a wide range of skills includinggrowing produce, making coffee, baking pies and sweets, stocking goods, arranging deliveries and manning the till at the Bank St store.
The trainees also enjoy interacting with customers, Brydon said.
“It can challenge people’s preconceptions and assumptions about what life can be like, and help people shift their thinking about what’s possible for people with intellectual and learning difficulties.”
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.