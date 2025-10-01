Advertisement
Minister Louise Upston praises Whangārei trust training youth with disabilities

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Taimahi Trust trainee Rory Guiney tells Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston about the services the trust offers, including produce delivered or ordered through click-and-collect. Photo / Denise Piper

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston is impressed by the wide range of goods offered at Taimahi Trust’s Whangārei store.

The trust aims to provide training and development for people with learning and intellectual disabilities, helping them to get into work.

Trainees learn a wide range of skills including

