Mini concert featuring pipers and drummers in Waipu

Pipe major Bain McGregor will be part of pipers and drummers entertaining the crowd outside the Caledonia Park in Waipu. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A free mini concert featuring pipers, drummers, and possibly highland dancers in central Waipū will get holidaymakers enthralled on New Year's Day.

The Waipū Highland Games has again been cancelled due to Covid but a group that play at the longest-running Scottish gathering in the world at Caledonia Park is planning a mini concert instead.

Base guitarist Robert Pickett, keyboard player Andrew Garrett and pipers and drummers from NorthCal, formerly the Whangārei and Country Pipe Band, will play outside the park's main entrance tomorrow.

The band played at the Town Basin in Whangārei two weeks ago.

Pipe major Bain McGregor said he could not recall the last time pipers and drummers did not play at Caledonia Park on New Year's Day.

"We did hold solo piping on New Year's Day in 2021 and since now we can't hold anything, we thought it would be nice to play a tune outside the park and have something for everyone.

"The games usually attract between 4000 and 6000 people and while we may not have that many people this time round, people can certainly come along and enjoy the day."

McGregor said all going well, there would also be highland dancers from Waipu.

The mini concert starts at 1pm and will run for about 90 minutes.

After running for 149 consecutive years, the 2021 Highland Games were cancelled

as travel restrictions due to Covid meant international judges and competitors would not have been able to attend.

Instead, the Waipū Community Festival took place at the same venue on New Year's Day and featured pipers, a variety stage, music right through the day, dancers, kids' games with raffles and prizes, and strength games such as tossing of gumboots.

The festival offered local community groups like schools, surf clubs, and St John an opportunity to raise much-needed funds and to lift their public profile.

The Highland Games have been running since 1871 and draw up to 10,000 people each year.