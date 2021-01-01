Northlanders celebrate first day of the year at Waipū Community Festival

Locals and holidaymakers embraced the new year by getting their traditional hit of Highland fever at the Waipū Community Festival yesterday, in place of the cancelled popular Highland games.

Throngs of families descended on Waipū's Caledonian Park yesterday to spend a sunny New Year's Day revelling in the Waipū Community Festival.

This year would have been the 150th year of the Waipū Highland Games. But the January 1 tradition, organised by the Waipū Caledonian Society, was cancelled as travel restrictions due to Covid prevented international judges and competitors from being able to attend.

However the Highland heart was kept beating as the sound of bagpipes rang out from the piping events, Scottish music thrummed from the variety stage, Highland dancers performed for a large crowd, kids enjoyed games with raffles and prizes, a tug-o- war; and people participated in strength games such as a gumboot toss.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte joined the fun family day out.

11-year-old Riley McKay of Waipū crosses the finish line of the Waipū Primary School running race.

International musician Iain Munro (right) croons folk rock tunes with a Scottish twist alongside his Edinburgh-born dad Colin "Matt" Munro.

Scott Armstrong, 46, has played the bagpipes since he was 7 years old. He spends every day of the new year travelling from Auckland to compete in the Waipū Highland Games' piping competition.

Piper Morgan Doherty gets tuned ahead of her competition by Bain McGregor - a prominent figure in the local Caledonian society.

The Miller family - Bella-Marie, 8, dad Jason, and Bayden, 13, were having a blast checking out vintage cars as first-timers to Waipū's New Year Day celebrations.

Mary-Ann Swan, 11, from Whangārei takes to the floor in the Highland Dance Competition.

Ron Cave, far left, and Peter Hargraves from Waipū check out a replica Austin Healey 3000 with One Tree Point's Keith Newey.

Dancer Lauren Beare,15, gives it her all in the Highland dancing competition.

Nana Bronwyn Reed enjoys her 60th visit to the festival alongside daughter Hayley Pyle, her 36th visit, and five-week-old baby Bodhi on his first New Year's Day celebration in Waipū.

From left - Nodrog, the Professor and Orla Quiver from Krakens Lair host their own Steampunk Highland fun with the scotch egg and spoon race being the most popular with the crowd.