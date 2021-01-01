Northlanders celebrate first day of the year at Waipū Community Festival
Locals and holidaymakers embraced the new year by getting their traditional hit of Highland fever at the Waipū Community Festival yesterday, in place of the cancelled popular Highland games.
Throngs of families descended on Waipū's Caledonian Park yesterday to spend a sunny New Year's Day revelling in the Waipū Community Festival.
This year would have been the 150th year of the Waipū Highland Games. But the January 1 tradition, organised by the Waipū Caledonian Society, was cancelled as travel restrictions due to Covid prevented international judges and competitors from being able to attend.
However the Highland heart was kept beating as the sound of bagpipes rang out from the piping events, Scottish music thrummed from the variety stage, Highland dancers performed for a large crowd, kids enjoyed games with raffles and prizes, a tug-o- war; and people participated in strength games such as a gumboot toss.
