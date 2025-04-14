- Northland faces heavy rain and strong winds as a subtropical low-pressure system approaches.
Northland is set to be battered by severe weather as a subtropical low-pressure system crosses the region.
MetService has upgraded its watches and placed an orange heavy rain warning over Northland from 3am Wednesday until 8pm Thursday.
Forecaster Gerard Bellam said an orange strong wind warning had also been put in place for 29 hours from 3pm Wednesday until 8pm Thursday.
Between 120-180mm of rain was expected to fall across 41 hours, with peak rates of 15 to 25mm an hour likely on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible.