MetService warns Northland of severe weather with heavy rain, strong winds

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

MetService has placed an orange heavy rain warning and strong wind warning over Northland. Photo / NZME

  • Northland faces heavy rain and strong winds as a subtropical low-pressure system approaches.
  • MetService issued an orange warning for rain and wind, with gusts up to 140km/h possible.
  • Residents are advised to clear gutters and secure outdoor items; motorists should take extra care.

Northland is set to be battered by severe weather as a subtropical low-pressure system crosses the region.

MetService has upgraded its watches and placed an orange heavy rain warning over Northland from 3am Wednesday until 8pm Thursday.

Forecaster Gerard Bellam said an orange strong wind warning had also been put in place for 29 hours from 3pm Wednesday until 8pm Thursday.

Between 120-180mm of rain was expected to fall across 41 hours, with peak rates of 15 to 25mm an hour likely on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible.

Severe gale easterlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places and damaging gusts of 140km/h are possible overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Bellam said now was a good time to clear gutters, downpipes, and drains and secure any loose outdoor items.

Warmer temperatures could also be expected and were being seen already as Kaitāia hit an overnight low of 21C.

Bellam said motorists should be taking extra care on the roads with slippery conditions and poor visibility likely.

Strong gusts could also bring down tree branches and damage power lines.

While it was a dry start to the year, Northland saw high river levels and power outages on April 4.

Intense bands of heavy rain moved across the region and saw NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warn motorists to avoid State Highway 10 at Kāeo as low-lying areas flooded.

Meanwhile, the Kāeo Library closed due to flooding and residents in rural areas faced hours-long outages and flood water on roads.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



