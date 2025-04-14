Severe gale easterlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places and damaging gusts of 140km/h are possible overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Bellam said now was a good time to clear gutters, downpipes, and drains and secure any loose outdoor items.

Warmer temperatures could also be expected and were being seen already as Kaitāia hit an overnight low of 21C.

Bellam said motorists should be taking extra care on the roads with slippery conditions and poor visibility likely.

Strong gusts could also bring down tree branches and damage power lines.

While it was a dry start to the year, Northland saw high river levels and power outages on April 4.

Intense bands of heavy rain moved across the region and saw NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warn motorists to avoid State Highway 10 at Kāeo as low-lying areas flooded.

Meanwhile, the Kāeo Library closed due to flooding and residents in rural areas faced hours-long outages and flood water on roads.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.








