Whangārei Boys’ High School has started a mentoring initiative that hopes to make future transitions easier.

Eighteen Year 10 students have been selected from Whangārei Boys’ High School (WBHS) to participate in the ‘GROWTH’ programme, an initiative that connects current Year 6 pupils from various primary schools to Year 10 pupils.

The initiative aims to have students start WBHS with a connection already in place, making the transition to secondary school easier when the time comes.

Deputy principal Rachel Thornton believed early connections could make the transition between schools much smoother.

Teacher selected mentors based on the traits of leadership, empathy, kindness and initiative. They then underwent an application process before receiving training from ‘GROWTH’ coach and Year 10 dean Alex Sergeant.

“We decided that in order for this to be successful, these guys needed some training. It couldn’t be a throw-you-in-the-deep-end,” Thornton said.

The training programme occurred over terms two and three last year after Sergeant and Thornton received their own training from the Education Group.

“They learned skills such as active listening, how to ask good questions, lots of skills that they can kind of carry with them,” Sergeant said.

WBHS student Toby Trigg mentors Onerahi Primary School pupils. He said being part of the initiative was a “really good opportunity”.

Sam Keynes, mentor for Whangārei Primary School, was developing skills through the initiative that would be helpful now and in the future.

“... I picked up a lot from the lessons, how to talk to people, how to be a good listener, all that kind of stuff,” he said.

Harper Gray agreed the programme provided future benefits as the skills gained were “lifelong”.

Hayden Mckenzie opted to become a part of the initiative because of his willingness to try lots of different experiences when he began high school last year.

Thornton said other schools across the country operate similar initiatives but tend to stick within their own schools.

Neighbouring schools have expressed a lot of interest since WBHS began the initiative.

The hope is that they can measure the success from further afield and use the experience for their own kura.