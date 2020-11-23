Massive fire started by faulty lighter left on bed - investigator

An airport firefighter and a St John medic watch as flames engulf the former packing shed. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A massive fire which destroyed two buildings near Kerikeri was started by an accident involving a bed and a faulty lighter, a fire investigator has found.

The blaze started about 12.40pm on Saturday in a building on Kapiro Rd and spread to a large shed where it was fuelled by paint, solvents and tyres.

The building nearest Kapiro Rd was used as accommodation by up to half a dozen tenants while the shed was leased by at least four different businesses.

Firefighters from Kerikeri, Ōkaihau and Kaikohe took until 8pm to fully extinguish the blaze.

Fire safety officer Gary Beer said it had started on a bed on the ground floor.

A tenant, who had left a faulty lighter on the bed, made several attempts to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

The buildings were insured and one of the tenants had contents insurance, Beer said.

The shed was originally built as a packhouse, then used as contractor's depot and more recently by a variety of businesses including a road-marking company.