Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Illegal Ruakākā dumping a major fire risk, firefighters warn

7 minutes to read

Locals Eric Woodward, left, and Keith Linda where two large vehicle tyres were burned adjacent to the hard-to-reach pine forest in Ruakākā. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By:

Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate

A "combustible" Northland coastal community could be sent up in flames by dumped household waste being deliberately lit.

The threat of a potential inferno was pointed out by frustrated Ruakākā volunteer firefighters tired of attending

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.