Kerikeri firefighter battles heat to set world record on second try

Simon Trye manages a smile as his wife Kelly and first responder Deb Armstrong help him to the St John tent. Photo / Peter de Graaf

If at first you don't succeed, then Trye and Trye again.

That could be the motto for Kerikeri firefighter Simon Trye who set a world record on Saturday for completing a half marathon while wearing 25kg of firefighting kit and breathing from an air tank.

Just three weeks earlier Trye had attempted the same feat in the Auckland Marathon but was thwarted when his support vehicle, carrying the air tanks he had to change every 4km, got stuck in the city's infamous traffic.

He finished just 36 seconds over the 3 hour 30 minute-limit Guiness World Records had decreed for an inaugural record.

When the determined Trye tried again in the Kerikeri Half Marathon it wasn't traffic but temperature that was almost his undoing.

However, the overheating firefighter strode strongly over the finish line in a time of 3 hr 21 min 41 sec, setting a world record and raising close to $15,000 for children's charity KidsCan.

Wife Kelly Trye and support crew member Holly Middlemiss pull off Simon Trye's face mask as he falls to his knees just metres past the finish line. Photo / Peter de Graaf

After a few more steps he staggered to his knees as support crew members rushed to strip off his mask, tank and protective clothing.

He was helped to the St John tent where first responders applied ice packs, hooked him up to a heart monitor and put him on an drip.

On his way he managed a smile to the cheering crowd who had been told over the PA he had set a world record.

Simon Trye's support crew follow in an ATV with a full air tank for every 4km of the half marathon course. Photo / Tania Whyte

After an hour in the medical tent he had recovered enough to get on the prizegiving stage to thank everyone who had supported him and donated to the cause.

Trye, who is a professional firefighter at the air force base in Whenuapai and a volunteer with Kerikeri Fire Brigade, said the record hadn't yet sunk in.

''I've got messages from a million different people saying congratulations. It's quite overwhelming, in a good way.''

''I was a bit nervous the night before but I knew I could do it. I'm relieved I've done it after the disappointment of last time. It's been eight months in the making.''

Support crew members Luke Vautier and Holly Middlemiss strip off Simon Trye's air tank and overalls as he collapses just past the finish line. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Trye said he didn't feel too bad until he got to the St John tent and sat down.

''I didn't know where I was for a while, the top six inches wasn't working too well. I'd overheated. It was very hot, there was no shade at all. It was a terrible day to go for a run.''

He was full of praise for the St John medics: ''They did a great job.''

Simon Trye draws a deep breath as St John responders Lisa Donovan, left, and Deb Armstrong rush to his aid. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kelly Trye said the firefighting kit her husband was wearing was designed to keep heat out but it also kept heat in.

She iced him every time he changed tanks but he started overheating seriously after the 17km mark with 4km still to go.

Trye is now putting his feet up at home, where his main challenge is figuring out what to do next.

''It's been part of my life for a long time. It was a great little journey. I have no regrets and I raised 14-odd grand for KidsCan, so I'm rapt.''