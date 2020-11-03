Auckland traffic costs Kerikeri firefighter world record

Kerikeri firefighter Simon Trye at the Auckland Marathon finish line with wife Kelly, daughter Kayla, 15, and support crew from Whenuapai Rescue Fire Service. Photo / Tania Whyte

Auckland traffic.

As if there weren't already enough reasons to loathe it, here's another to add to the list.

A snarl-up on Auckland's Harbour Bridge on Sunday meant, despite months of planning, training and fundraising, a Northland firefighter missed out on a world record by a mere 36 seconds.

Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown back in March gave Kerikeri's Simon Trye too much time to think, he's been plotting how to raise money for children's charity KidsCan and set a world record at the same time.

While watching YouTube videos he learned a US firefighter had run a half marathon dressed in full firefighting kit and breathing from a tank, but missed the 3 hour 30 minute cut-off Guinness World Records had decreed for an inaugural record by about six minutes.

Kerikeri firefighter Simon Trye in training for his world record attempt. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Trye, a professional firefighter at Whenuapai air base who also volunteers with the Kerikeri brigade, spent months training for the feat but didn't adequately factor in the nightmare that is Auckland traffic.

During Sunday's half marathon he was met about every 4km by a support team in a van with a new air tank.

The plan was running like clockwork until the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

It was the toughest part of the run — ''when you drive over it you don't realise how steep it is'' — but when he got to the other side there was no sign of his support crew.

''So I sat and waited, and waited, and waited.''

The van was of course stuck in traffic. When it finally arrived Trye had lost 15 precious minutes.

''I went as fast as I could for the last 3.5km but it was too much to ask in that time. I was 36 seconds too slow.''

''I was a bit disappointed but I had a great day, it's a great event and we raised a lot of money, about $14,000, for KidsCan.''

Trye is currently resting his weary legs at home and, with the record so nearly his, contemplating how to have another try.