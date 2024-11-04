Massive Far North wetlands fire produced 515,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions

A helicopter equipped with a monsoon bucket fights the massive fire at Kaimaumau, in the Far North, in 2022.

A massive fire in the Far North’s Kaimaumau wetlands in 2022 produced 515,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions - losses that would cost the country millions based on current carbon markets.

More than 600,000 tonnes of carbon were lost to the atmosphere in recent fires at two of New Zealand’s most important wetlands, highlighting the importance of keeping wetlands wet. If these losses had to be paid for, the estimated cost would be about $32 million based on current carbon markets.

The Department of Conservation, working with scientists at Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research (MWLR), looked into carbon emissions from the 2022 fires in the Kaimaumau-Motutangi wetland on the northwest side of Rangaunu Harbour and on east side of the Aupouri Peninsula of the Far North and the Awarua wetland in Southland.

Both wetlands are peatlands which have an incredible ability to store carbon in peat, built up over tens of thousands of years, the newly published report on the research says.

In Kaimaumau the burnt area was over 2900ha, while at Awarua it was 980ha. It’s estimated to have cost more than $7 million to fight it and forced some residents to flee their homes from the advancing flames.