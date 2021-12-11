Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Marsden Pt: Potential for more than 1 billion litres of refined crude to be imported

4 minutes to read
Refining NZ chief executive Naomi James and chief operating officer Jack Stewart will both be a part of the renamed company Channel Infrastructure. Photo / Tania Whyte

Refining NZ chief executive Naomi James and chief operating officer Jack Stewart will both be a part of the renamed company Channel Infrastructure. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

The largest fuel terminal in New Zealand based at Marsden Pt will have the capacity to import up to 3.5 billion litres of refined fuel per year once the refining of crude stops.

Presently, Refining

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.