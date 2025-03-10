Klink said this year the Sharp Blacks would return with a vengeance, hoping for another top three spot.

Competing teams will be given five chickens, a side of beef, pork and a whole lamb to transform into a display of retail-ready products in three and a half hours.

They are allowed to use seasonings, garnishes, marinades and spices to enhance their products. Judges will score each team on skill and technique, workmanship, innovation, overall finish and presentation.

Klink said the Sharp Blacks were focused on creating a range of beautiful products that were also sale-ready.

He said their “Kiwi cooking style” had strengths which could be their biggest asset.

Klink said he was looking forward to experiencing the “glitz and glam” of France and the nostalgia of Paris.

While over there the team will visit the biggest market in France and some of the oldest charcuterie shops.

“Things like that, it will just be phenomenal, [especially] coming from rural NZ.”

Klink said he felt thankful to be working alongside a talented group of individuals.

The Hellers Sharp Blacks Team includes captain Riki Kerekere (Auckland), Reuben Sharples (Auckland), Luka Young (Auckland), Dan Klink (Northland), Cherise Redden (Auckland), Corey White (Auckland) and Samantha Weller (Christchurch).

Klink said it was exciting their industry was being showcased on a world stage.

The competition started in 2011 as a transtasman event between Australia and New Zealand.

Since then, other nations have joined and the competition has grown to a global audience.

This year it has expanded to new nations within Asia and Europe including Romania, Spain, Indonesia, Belgium and Czech Republic.

The New Zealand team will compete on March 31. Keep up to date on the competition at the World Butchers' Challenge website or visit the Sharp Blacks Facebook page.

