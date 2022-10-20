Can you identify anyone in this photo, thought to have been taken at Ōhaeawai around 1893-98?

A Northland man whose family hails from Ōhaeawai is hoping Northern Advocate readers can shed some light on a mystery photo.

Leo Comeskey, who lives in Auckland but maintains a keen interest in his ancestral home, brought the photo to last Sunday's rededication of St Michael's Church with the aim of finding some answers.

Most photos in his family collection were named and labelled but this one was something of a mystery.

Comeskey believed it was taken at Ōhaeawai, possibly near the church, between 1893 and 1898.

It captured a large group of people, both Māori and Pākehā, sitting down to a meal on a lawn.

Comeskey said the group included his great-grandfather James Comeskey, who emigrated from Northern Ireland around 1893 to take up a job as the Ōhaeawai postmaster, but he had no idea who the other people were.

Nor did he know what occasion had prompted the outdoor feast.

If you can fill in any of the blanks, you can email him at leo.comeskey@fultonhogan.com or call 027 541 7102.