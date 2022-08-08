The man injured when he fell off a ute near Ōpua on Saturday remains in a critical condition. Photo / NZME

A 31-year-old man remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital after falling from a ute near Ōpua.

Senior Constable Warren Bunn, of the police Serious Crash Unit, said at least one person was sitting in the tray of a ute as it travelled south on State Highway 11 about 3.50am on Saturday.

The man fell off near the intersection with Te Raupo Rd, about midway between Ōpua and Kawakawa, suffering critical injuries when he hit his head on the road.

The ute stopped and another motorist, who saw the man lying on the road as he was heading north around the same time, called 111.

All occupants of the vehicle had been spoken to.

Speed was not thought to be involved. Police were waiting for the results of a driver blood-alcohol test.

The investigation was continuing, Bunn said.

The man's parents were on their way from Europe to be with him at Auckland Hospital.

He was believed to be on a working holiday in New Zealand.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances and a helicopter responded to the incident.

One patient was transported in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital by helicopter.



The highway was closed for several hours with traffic diverted via Oromahoe Rd and Whangae Rd.