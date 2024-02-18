Police are assisting Fenz with a possible gas leak in Station Rd, Kamo.

Emergency services have closed down a major road following reports of a possible gas leak in Kamo, Whangārei, this morning.

Police said they were assisting Fire and Emergency crew after they were notified of the incident in Station Rd about 9.50am.

The road has been closed to traffic from Kamo Rd to the intersection with Farmer St.

A police spokesperson said they were assisting with traffic management and any evacuations if required.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays.

– More to come.



