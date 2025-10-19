Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Madagascar ragwort spreading fast in Northland, farmers call for national action

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Northland beef farmer Ian Sizer is among a group of concerned farmers lobbying for government intervention in the fight against Madagascar ragwort, 'Mad Rag'. Photo / supplied

Northland beef farmer Ian Sizer is among a group of concerned farmers lobbying for government intervention in the fight against Madagascar ragwort, 'Mad Rag'. Photo / supplied

An invasive, yellow-flowering daisy is spreading rapidly across Northland, threatening to drive farmers off their land and posing a serious risk to primary production nationwide.

Concerned farmers say public awareness of Madagascar ragwort (M. ragwort) is dangerously low – even among themselves. They believe the authorities have underestimated the threat,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save