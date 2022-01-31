Shoppers at Countdown Okara might have been exposed to Covid-19 last Tuesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Countdown Whangārei shoppers at the supermarket the same time a Covid case visited no longer have to self-isolate.

The store in Okara Park was originally listed as a 'high risk' location of interest but this has since been downgraded by the Ministry of Health.

People who visited Countdown Whangārei at Okara Park on Tuesday, January 25, between 7.30pm and 8pm are now asked to monitor their symptoms for the 10-days after the exposure event.

If symptoms develop, people are asked to get a test and stay at home until they return a negative result.

Wainui Marae, near Kāeo in the Far North, has been classed as a high-risk location of interest despite whole genome sequencing being unable to confirm the variant.

Anyone who attended the marae from 11am on January 21 to 3pm on January 23 is asked to self-isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five after the exposure event.

The two Northland locations were among six notified by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

People who visited the other locations of interest are asked to monitor for symptoms.

The locations include: Casablanca Motel Whangārei from January 25, 7am to January 27, 9pm; Turkuaz Cafe Whangārei on Tuesday, January 25, 7pm-8.30pm; Countdown Regent on Wednesday, January 26, 8.am-8.50am; and New World Kerikeri on Saturday, January 29, 12.58pm-1.15pm.

Times for two locations of interest that have been previously notified were also updated: Michael Hill Jewellers Whangārei on Monday, January 24, 12.16pm-12.30pm; and the Fruit and Vege Warehouse Whangārei on Wednesday, January 26, 4.54pm-5pm.

Four locations of interest were notified on Monday evening: Kerikeri Airport Terminal on Sunday, January 23, 2.25pm-3pm; Kerikeri Mission Station on Sunday, January 23, 10.57am-11.07am; Fishbone Cafe Kerikeri on Sunday, January 23, 8.40am-9.40am and New World Kerikeri, on Saturday, January 22.