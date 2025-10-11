Fellow candidate Marie Olsen was middle of the pack with 6937 votes. Then came Brad Flower and Fiona Green, whose tallies were too low to keep them in the race.
However, Flower’s votes landed him as second favourite for the Whangārei Urban General Ward – again behind Olsen.
The largest of Whangārei’s wards has five vacancies which based on the progressive results would see Paul Yovich, Nicholas Connop and Crichton Christie fill the remaining three seats.
Missing are familiar faces Jayne Golightly and Carol Peters.
At this stage the other successful ward councillors were Ken Couper and Matthew Yovich (Bream Bay General Ward); Scott McKenzie and Stephen Martin (Hikurangi-Coastal General Ward); Simon Reid (Mangakahia-Maungatapere General Ward); Deb Harding and Phoenix Ruka (Mangakahia-Maungatapere General Ward), and Tangiwai Baker (Whangārei Heads General Ward).
In Kaipara, experienced businessman and iwi leader Snow Tane’s 2482 votes are hot on the heels of current deputy mayor Jonathan Larsen’s 2534.
Jason Smith, who is looking to return to the role he held until 2022, was a mere 22 votes from knocking Tane out of second position.
Ash Nayyar was yet to cross the 1000 threshold with 982 votes in his favour.
Outgoing mayor Craig Jepson, who opted not to re-seek the title, appears to have successfully campaigned for the Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward. Although not as the ward’s front runner, the title of which currently belongs to Rachael Williams.
The line-up of ward councillors appears as Snow Tane, Joesephine Nathan and Jan Beatty (Wairoa Ward); Rachael Williams, Craig Jepson and Luke Canton (Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward), and Mike Schimanski and Mark Vincent (Otamatea Ward).