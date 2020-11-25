Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Life-changing surgery helps Whangārei schoolgirl overcome medical condition AVM

2 minutes to read

Kat Dickens, left, is overjoyed her "little princess" can enjoy all of her favourite activities after a life-changing surgery. Photo / Tania Whyte

By:

Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate

A Whangārei youngster living with a partially dissolved jawbone, no longer has to wish for her final wriggly tooth to keep its hold.

That tooth was a vital part of preventing 7-year-old Mya Dickens from

