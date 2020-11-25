Life-changing surgery helps Whangārei schoolgirl overcome medical condition AVM

Kat Dickens, left, is overjoyed her "little princess" can enjoy all of her favourite activities after a life-changing surgery. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Whangārei youngster living with a partially dissolved jawbone, no longer has to wish for her final wriggly tooth to keep its hold.

That tooth was a vital part of preventing 7-year-old Mya Dickens from bleeding out because of a life-threatening medical condition she was diagnosed with this year.

The Kamo Primary School pupil has Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), which is a web of abnormal blood vessels in her left cheek. Before surgery, the left side of her face had swollen to the size of a tennis ball.

The pressure from the high blood flow in Mya's swollen cheek forced all her teeth - but one - to become loose and fall out on the left side of her mouth. It also caused the top left part of Mya's jawbone to dissolve.

Her mother Kat Dickens faced the everyday fear her daughter would suffer profuse bleeding caused by ruptured veins or arteries, which could kill her.

But the daily task of washing Mya's bloodied bed sheets is over for Dickens after last Friday's surgery successfully removed the entangled blood vessels.

All her teeth were removed during the surgery as well.

"We're so happy, she's not going to be bleeding or have the irritation the AVM causes," Dickens said.

Instead the close pair were excitedly thinking about the future activities the "strong little girl" could fearlessly enjoy, which included her favourite: playing games outside with school friends and family.

The biggest highlight, Dickens said, was the reduced swelling in Mya's cheek.

"We will be out somewhere and people will stare at her, thinking she's being hurt because of the bruising and her swollen cheek. I just have to explain to them it's her medical condition. "

Mya's inner-strength throughout her medical journey blew Dickens away.

"Last time the doctors said the surgery didn't work, Mya patted me on the back and said, 'Mum, it's going to be alright'. I should be her rock but she is mine."

Dickens, whose work life became limited because of the around-the-clock care and appointments her "princess" required, has a Givealittle page to help continue Mya's treatment, which may include dentures.