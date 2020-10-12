Northland Pink Ribbon bike ride raises vital funds for breast cancer

A fundraising motorbike ride through Northland earlier this month raised more than $7000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Let Em Roll Social Rider club ran its inaugural Pink Ribbon Ride fundraiser from Whangārei to Kaeo and almost 1000 riders took part earlier this month.

The convoy rode from Whangārei to Waipapa Warehouse where they had a sausage sizzle, then up to the Kaeo Rugby Club where they were welcomed on by the local kaumātua Owen Kingi and local Whangaroa College kapa haka group.

The planned Auckland Pink Ribbon ride was cancelled due to Covid but the Northland ride had Pink Ribbon ride co-ordinator Julie Swift and Marrion Morris join on the day and Alison Smith, a nurse from the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Pinky the caravan also joined them.

A cheque for $7144 was presented by members of Let Em Roll Social Riders who hosted the event to Swift on behalf of BCFNZ.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to find out more go to https://www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/.

The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is on this year on October 30 and 31 with collectors set to be out and about across Northland.