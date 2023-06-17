Let there be light: Matariki festival returns to Oromahoe

Oromahoe School teachers “Whaea Ange” Brewer and “Whaea Anna” Leigh ready a flying lantern for take-off. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A record turnout braved the odd shower at Oromahoe School as they joined students, staff and parents at one of the Mid North’s most popular midwinter celebrations on Saturday evening. The annual Matariki Light Festival featured the school’s famous lantern trail, a glow-in-the-dark tunnel telling the story of Kupe versus te wheke (the octopus), live music, kids’ performances, costumes, wandering minstrels, fire poi, and plenty of warming kai. This year’s proceeds will pay for kapa haka group uniforms. Oromahoe School is just off SH10 about 12km south of Kerikeri.

