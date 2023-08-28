A plan to occupy Kaitāia Airport next week has been called off after an iwi leader says a dispute over ownership of the site has been resolved. Photo / NZME

A plan to occupy Kaitāia Airport next week has been called off after an iwi leader says a dispute over ownership of the site has been resolved. Photo / NZME

A planned occupation of Kaitāia Airport next week may have been averted, with an iwi leader saying a dispute over ownership of the airport land has been resolved.

The future of the airport - the country’s northernmost commercial airport - has been under a cloud for years, with disputes over who owns the airport land, on Quarry Rd, north of the township, stymieing any development.

The situation led to protesters occupying the airport in 2015 over the Te Hiku Treaty settlement. The lease on the land was due to expire in June, but that month the Far North District Council (FNDC) extended the lease. The lease for the airport was due to expire on Friday, June 30, but the extension gave the FNDC time to try to sort out a solution to the issues surrounding the airport.

Another protest had been planned at the airport site on Monday, next week, but a Ngāi Takoto spokesperson said it may not go ahead.

Iwi chief executive Rangitane Marsden said the land would be bought back by Ngāi Takoto and returned to relevant hapū and marae.

Marsden said the decision was supported by representatives of another local iwi, Ngāti Kahu, and its marae and hapū.

He said the agreement gave certainty that the land would be used as an airport, for a period of up to 35 years, but not exceeding 40. Marsden said the land transfer process will take up to six months and the property will be held in a new trust.

“We are all fully aware that the future of the Kaitāia Airport has been a topical issue for the whole of the Kaitāia community, including whānau, hapū and iwi for a substantial number of years, and that issues have at times created major angst for those involved,” Marsden said.

“That angst has at times risen to levels that saw various groups of concern highlight those concerns publicly, whether they be occupations, threats of marching down the main street of Kaitāia or anything else in order to just simply raise awareness of the grievance... and thus, hope for a solution to that issue.

“On April 2, 2023, a local solution and process was proposed and put forward as a means by which we might be able to progress concerns toward a positive conclusion. A small group was engaged to do that work, with relevant Crown departments, including Far North District Council.”

He said as with bureaucracy and process, progress action and discussions became somewhat drawn out and as a result, timeframes were continually shifted out.

“Uncertainty crept in and came to the fore, and then angst levels rose again as to the expectations of community, whānau, hapū, iwi and other interest groups over Kaitāia Airport’s future, as the certainty that people were clearly seeking from the agreed to process.

“As of [August 17], the working group agreed to abandon that process in favour of a direct negotiations approach, with support from the relevant government ministers. That was achieved and Pat Snedden [who has had a key role in past Treaty settlement roles, amongst others] was engaged by the relevant Government ministers to come to Northland and do the business,” Marsden said.

The weekend was spent in detailed discussions towards a solution, which concluded with a meeting being held on August 2 with representatives of the marae, hapū, iwi and community representatives invited along to participate and also to consider what had been thrashed out as a solution. A further meeting that afternoon was held with Far North Holdings Limited council representatives as to their views.

“The agreed-to proposed solution was then fully endorsed and supported by the representatives of the relevant marae and hapū of Ngāti Kahu, being Patukoraha, Ngāi Tohianga and Te Paatu, with full endorsement from Ngāi Takoto iwi, as well as the community members present,” Marsden said.

He said this solution has been formally agreed to by the relevant ministers, Kelvin Davis and Andrew Little, and he acknowledged their support and input into helping to get the job done.

A decision to call off a planned occupation of Kaitāia Airport on Monday has been welcomed by the FNDC and FNHL.

The occupation would have halted flights in and out of the airport, affecting regular passenger flights by Barrier Air, air ambulance flights by Skyline Aviation, charter flights carrying medical professionals by Sunair, and all other flights.

This decision provides airline companies and the people of Te Hiku certainty that the airport will continue normal operations.