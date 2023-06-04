Northland iwi and education leader Toa Faneva at home in Waipapa with his family (from left) Huka, 11, wife Casey Gannon, Cota, 8, Mautini, 4 months, mother-in-law Sandra Smith and Lani, 9. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Toa Faneva, who has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in today’s King’s Birthday Honours, puts his achievements down to the values instilled in him by his grandparents as he was growing up in Whangaroa and Hokianga.

From 2015, Faneva headed the Kāeo-based iwi organisation Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, which played a key role in Northland’s Covid response, until he was appointed chief executive of NorthTec in 2021.

He was recently made executive director for Te Pūkenga Te Tai Tōkerau, which means he is in charge of all polytechnics and industry training organisations in Auckland and Northland.

Faneva (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāpuhi) said his values had been shaped by his kaumātua and kuia.

“I was raised by my grandparents on both sides, in Waimā and Kāeo. They instilled tikanga Māori values such as manaakitanga [care for others] and tautoko [support], but also service to the community. That was an absolute important thing to them.”

He was also inspired by his wife Casey, who holds the same values, and his four boys, aged 4 months to 12 years.

Northland iwi and education leader Toa Faneva has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori. Photo / Peter de Graaf

He believed the honour was connected to his work with the rūnanga and the Northland iwi collective Te Kahu o Taonui during the pandemic, especially in the areas of housing and health.

“I’d always say, ‘Why don’t we come together as one? We can achieve a lot more.’ There was a lot of work to be done to respond to the needs of vulnerable communities - not just Māori, it was all communities that needed support - and come up with an approach to keep whānau safe in their bubbles. We brought together iwi and government agencies and deployed a lot of food, delivered supplies to the elderly, ensured access to water and medication, and arranged emergency housing,” he said.

“At that stage it was about saving lives. It was scary for everyone when we saw fatalities rising overseas.”

Faneva said he was “really surprised” by the honour but also “flattered, humbled and excited”.

The couple’s children were central in his decision to accept it.

“Casey said for our boys it would be awesome to know their father has this honour. For Māori, Pasifika and boys in general, it’s great to have role models. I’ve always been keen to demonstrate to my boys what it means to be a father and to be a Māori male in a really positive way.”

Under Faneva’s leadership, Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa also developed an innovative emergency housing complex at Whangaroa Harbour and a “Violence-free Whangaroa” kaupapa.

He has been a member of the Ministry of Social Development’s Māori Reference Group since 2017 and chairman since 2021.

He is also closely involved with Te Māhurehure Marae in Auckland and co-chairs the Taitōkerau Regional Skills Leadership Group.