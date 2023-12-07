Vaping is becoming an increasing problem in primary schools. Photo / 123 rf

Northland principals are concerned the normalising of vaping at home is leading to students as young as 8 vaping in school.

Hikurangi Primary School principal Jodi Edwards says he deals with between four and five students a term vaping - some of them “repeat offenders”.

Vaping has been an issue at his school for about a year despite it being very clear vaping is not tolerated, he said.

There is a “widespread” range of ages when it comes to the children nabbed vaping, kids as young as 8 have been caught with the smoking alternative in the bathrooms.

Edwards believed students source vapes from older siblings or find them at home.

“It’s readily available on the table at home, that’s the problem,” he said.

Edwards has a drawer full of vapes that have been confiscated from school pupils.

Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association chair and Hora Hora Primary School principal Pat Newman said the vaping problem has increased in the last year and a half.

Children as young as 5 bring empty vapes to school, while older children from the age of 8 are the ones caught vaping, he said.

The policy at his school is to contact the parents - and they get a range of responses.

Newman has had parents say they let their kids - as young as 10 - vape at home. He believes those parents have a lack of understanding of the dangers of vaping, such as the high nicotine content.

Hora Hora primary school principal Pat Newman is concerned the smoking issue may soon double the vaping issue under Government repeals. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Edwards believed vaping’s appealing nature such as flavours like ‘blueberry ice’ are tempting them, however, names now have to comply with new regulations such as ‘Berry’ instead of ‘Blueberry Ice’.

Edwards also pointed to social media and peer pressure as catalysts leading youngsters to try and be part of the “cool” group by vaping.

He said many of the students caught vaping come from difficult backgrounds and were “getting a hit” they turned to as an escape.

“You get the odd kid that’s experimenting but a lot of them are doing it because of their home environment. Our kids are turning to these alternatives to deal with their pain.”

Life Education Trust chief executive John O’Connell said demand for education around vaping has been “steadily increasing” over the last two years countrywide.

He had seen the habit of vaping drop “down the age groups”. Originally it started at Year 10 but had moved to younger students in Years 7 and 8.

Chief Executive of Life Education Trust John O'Connell said there's more demand for vaping-related education.

When it comes to vaping, Life Education Trust teaches students about how the body processes the chemicals found within vaping and what they can do to your brain. Sessions aim to empower kids by having “an open conversation” with them.

Many students think vape liquid is just water, O’Connell said.

Vape juice usually has four ingredients: food flavourings, vegetable glycerine, propylene glycol and nicotine.

Despite manufacturers of propylene glycol recommending avoiding inhaling it, the chemical makes up about half of the vape liquid.

In research carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, they found products don’t match what they say on their label. For example, a product with a label saying six milligrams of nicotine may actually have 12.

Products advertised as zero nicotine were also found to sometimes have nicotine.

As of December 21 2023, all single-use vape devices must have child safety mechanisms, a removable battery, and the concentration of nicotine must not exceed 20 mg / mL. From March 21 2024, all reusable pod devices must incorporate a child safety mechanism and a removable battery.

O’Connell hoped educating youngsters would empower them to stop.

Newman is concerned the problem of vaping will soon double as the Government plans to repeal smokefree laws.

“I haven’t had to deal with cigarette smoking in schools for four to five years at least. And that shows that it was working,” he said.

“If I had my way, I’d shut down all the vape shops.”

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.