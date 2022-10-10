Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kevin Page: Watching all the 'goings on' at the home show

Northern Advocate
6 mins to read
The home show is a great place to observe human behaviour, Kevin Page finds. Photo / NZME

The home show is a great place to observe human behaviour, Kevin Page finds. Photo / NZME

OPINION


I've just spent an enjoyable couple of days down at one of those home shows we Kiwis love to put on.

I know I've prattled on about them before, but seldom do they disappoint

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate