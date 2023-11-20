Voyager 2023 media awards
Kevin Page: Karma is a beautiful thing

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
The ever-increasing number of speeding vehicles was starting to cause concern, particularly with the number of young kids now in the area. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

My old dad was a great proponent of turning the other cheek.

Not all the time, mind.

There were certainly occasions where he could, and would, stand his ground and fight his corner, an

