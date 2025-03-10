Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Kevin Page: A new fitness adventure with unexpected benefits

nzme
4 mins to read

A simple green exercise ball turned into a headache for the Pages. Photo / 123rf

A simple green exercise ball turned into a headache for the Pages. Photo / 123rf

Opinion

Every now and then Mrs P decides we need to get fitter and healthier.

I’ve experienced the ebb and flow of this belief many times over the decades we’ve had together.

It is at a point now where I find myself somewhat intrigued over what the latest “in” thing is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate