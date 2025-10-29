The popular Kerikeri Street Party has been cancelled this year because of a lack of funding and upcoming Brynderwyns closures.
Event organiser Jackie Sanders said her company Jacman Entertainment had been taking “full financial risk” for the event for the last five years, and this time the requiredfunding didn’t come through.
A call by New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to close the Brynderwyns over two long weekends, one of which coincided with the street party and Kerikeri Half Marathon on November 22, was “the final nail in the coffin”, Sanders said.
“Funding and sponsorship were too difficult to source this year,” she said.
“Barfoot & Thompson were still there, and they were right behind us this year, but it can’t be just their sponsorship; we need funding as well.
The vital transport link will be shut in both directions from November 13 to 16 and again from November 20 to 23, with detours along Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, Cove Rd via Mangawhai and Waipu, and SH12/SH14.
“It’s hard to overstate quite how important these events are for our local economy,” Court said.
“Many people travel specifically to Kerikeri and the wider Bay of Islands area to participate in both the half-marathon and the street party.