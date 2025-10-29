“We just had to make a call.”

Held every November on the evening after the Kerikeri Half Marathon, the much-loved annual street party started in 2007 to encourage out-of-town runners to stay an extra night in town.

The event regularly attracted more than 4000 revellers who enjoyed live music, street performers and dozens of stalls offering food, craft beers and wine.

Sanders stressed that the cancellation wasn’t permanent, and the street party may return next year if funding was available.

“We’ve been entirely clear, this isn’t permanent.

“It’s a fantastic event; we just can’t afford to do it this year.

“It’s just one of those years the stars didn’t align for us.”

KKDBA said it was “beyond gutted” to learn of the cancellation with less than six weeks’ notice.

KKDBA executive member Ann Court said it was “another kick in the face” for local businesses already impacted by a faltering economy and SH1 diversions.

NZTA recently confirmed SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills will close for two, four-day “super weekends” in November while resurfacing works are carried out.

The vital transport link will be shut in both directions from November 13 to 16 and again from November 20 to 23, with detours along Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, Cove Rd via Mangawhai and Waipu, and SH12/SH14.

“It’s hard to overstate quite how important these events are for our local economy,” Court said.

“Many people travel specifically to Kerikeri and the wider Bay of Islands area to participate in both the half-marathon and the street party.

“Losing 50% of the reason for visiting will doubtless disappoint many and ... will make it more difficult to bring them north again next year.”

Court said the lack of notice would “sharpen the disappointment” among visitors and locals alike.

Sport Northland doesn’t believe the Brynderwyns closures or Kerikeri Street Party cancellation will deter runners from this year’s Kerikeri Half Marathon.

“Given the importance of this event to the local economy, we would have thought that the organiser would have given others a chance to step forward and make it happen.

“But now, with less than a month to find the funding and put all the arrangements in place, that would be next to impossible.”

Sport Northland, which runs the Kerikeri Half Marathon, said they’d had “really clear comms” with NZTA about the road closures.

Event lead Tara Wilson said last year the event attracted more than 1900 runners and walkers.

“We’re definitely on track for around the same numbers as last year.

“We’re communicating to our participants this week and putting up our signs in regards to the road closure, that they’ll need to allow a bit of extra time for travel.

“We don’t think it’ll affect us too much.”

Wilson said she didn’t think the street party cancellation would deter anyone either.

“There’s still heaps of cool stuff to do up here.”

Court said KKDBA is considering how it might help rescue the street party for future years.

The signature event “demands consistency and certainty”, she said.

“We will certainly be thinking about how we might ... get this much-loved event back onto the calendar for next year and beyond.”

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.