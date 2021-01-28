Kerikeri psychologist Tracy Wakeford warns of deadly Covid mental health consequence

The intense demand for testing earlier in the week was a result of the anxiety people felt when Covid returned to the New Zealand community, a psychologist says. Photo / Adam Pearse

A Northland psychologist is warning of a spike in suicides and chronic mental health conditions should New Zealand Covid cases continue.

Kerikeri clinical psychologist Tracy Wakeford, who operates her practice MindMe, says international research indicates the negative effects of Covid-19 on collective mental health will be critical, particularly for those already struggling in an under-resourced mental health sector.

Three cases of Covid-19 were announced this week, including a Northland woman who was confirmed to have caught the virus while in the latter stages of managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel. She had returned negative results on release. Two people in Auckland who were in the hotel around the same time have since tested positive.

"There's lots of research saying there is going to be long-term consequences, particularly for people with mental health issues in all sectors, but our most vulnerable parts of society really are at risk," she said.

"People who already have an existing mental health condition, people who are in our lower socioeconomic groups are going to more vulnerable."

Kerikeri clinical psychologist Tracy Wakeford. Photo / Supplied

Domestically, research on these long-term effects was sparse. However, monthly medical review journal Psychiatric Annals said in its December issue that history proved Wakeford's prediction.

"Experience with previous disasters has shown that survivors suffer from various mental health problems including post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, phobias, fears with avoidant behaviours, and various neuropsychiatric disorders," the journal said.

"There has been an increased incidence of substance use and internet addiction along with increased rates of domestic violence and child abuse. Social distancing is helpful in limiting the spread of the disease, but the impact of social distancing and quarantine has resulted in increased anxiety among the general population.

"The long-term mental health effects are anticipated to be intensified due to the pandemic affecting people worldwide. Mitigation strategies need to be implemented as there will be no vaccine available to limit the long-term mental health effects of this pandemic."

The Ruakākā testing station, seen here, was overwhelmed on Tuesday. Photo / Adam Pearse

Wakeford said the problem was worsened by New Zealand's dire shortage of psychologists. In 2018, it was estimated that the country needed almost 1000 more psychologists.

She said most if not all of her Northland colleagues had waiting lists, including those working in private practice. The lack of clinical support could further any spike in chronic mental health conditions, Wakeford said.

"We were short [of psychologists] anyway before Covid-19 and now there's going to be so many more people wanting psychological input and that is worrying.

"If people are not getting that appropriate help then [their condition] is more likely to become chronic and that becomes an extra drain on our system."

Wakeford said people's Covid-19 anxiety had been clear to see in Northland, where thousands rushed testing stations after the local woman was revealed as New Zealand's first community case since November.

"Given that a lot of people did it quite hard through our lockdown and since then, there's a lot of anxiety around if we go back in again.

"If you're prone to worry and anxiety, that's going to really come to the fore with all the uncertainty that we have around Covid-19."

She said this conveyed the importance for psychologists to offer as much support as possible through various means to ensure their communities could seek help if required.

Northlanders' appetite for testing had waned significantly yesterday after previous days of intense demand. When the Northern Advocate visited the two testing stations in Whangārei and the Ruakākā station in the morning, very few people were being tested.

Testing stations were virtually empty yesterday morning, Whangārei's Pohe Island site seen here. Photo / Adam Pearse

That was reflected in Wednesday's testing numbers - 315 were conducted. They added to the 3479 tests done since Sunday, not including those done in Mangawhai.

Testing will continue across the region today. On Saturday, two testing stations will be open at Whangārei's Winger Cres in Kamo, and at the Ruakākā racecourse from 9am to 2pm.

For more information, visit www.northlanddhb.org.nz

An Auckland father and daughter were moved into managed isolation after they were confirmed as community cases yesterday.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there was no evidence of community transmission yesterday, but close contacts of the whānau had been identified, and were isolating and being tested.

Late Wednesday, the Ministry of Health released a list of locations on Auckland's North Shore that the pair visited. They include locations in Albany, Ōrewa, Silverdale, Rosedale and Northcote. The full list can be found at www.health.govt.nz.

The Northland woman, who was the region's 29th case, had recovered and all her close contacts had returned negative results.

Where to go for help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.