Covid 19: Services at Kaipara District Council slightly tweaked is only Northland local body disruption

Customer service hours at the Kaipara District Council are reduced as a precautionary measure against Covid. Photo / John Stone

Mangawhai Library is closed and some Kaipara District Council building and health inspections suspended after a positive Covid case was disagnosed in Northland.

However, no services at the Whangārei and Far North district councils have been affected so far.

The Mangawhai Library will look to reopen on Tuesday next week.

The Kaipara council's Dargaville offices open between 9am and 4.30pm and at Mangawhai from 9am to 4pm.

Many council services, including resource and building consent, are available online.

The public are urged to sign in or use the QR code when entering council premises and to check for updates on council services at www.kaipara.govt as information may change depending on the Covid situation.

The Northlander who tested positive for Covid visited nine premises throughout Kaipara.

They were Joseph Taylor Homeware and The Dune Restaurant and Bar in Mangawhai, Eutopia Cafe in Mangawhai, Maungaturoto Four Square and Maungaturoto Second Hand Shop, Kauri Museum and White Rock Gallery, and the Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens.