Kerikeri gum tree felling on hold over concerns kiwi are living in the area

Meanwhile, work is continuing to plan the housing developments that could replace the gum trees.
A concept plan prepared last year by the Planning Collective shows a new road through the property, running parallel to Kerikeri Rd and linking Homestead Rd with the Heritage Bypass.
If built, that would create the town centre bypass long called for by councillors and local planning advocates.
The plan splits the Bing Property in two, with six “super lots” at the northern end, closest to the Heritage Bypass, and a “lifestyle village” at the southern end adjoining the town centre, with a reception building and a café overlooking Kerikeri River.
A “green link” would connect the new bypass road to the river.
The idea is to create a mixed-use precinct connecting the town centre with the river, with a variety of retail and commercial premises, apartments, townhouses, terraced houses, and standalone dwellings.