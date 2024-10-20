Kerikeri gum tree felling on hold over concerns kiwi are living in the area

The Department of Conservation has confirmed, however, it has asked the developer to check the property for kiwi before felling starts.

Bay of Islands operations manager Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt said DoC had contacted the planners with a suggestion they put a kiwi-detecting dog through the property.

“We have had reports of kiwi being heard in that area. Our concern is if they are going to check in case there are taonga species in there.”

Bauer-Hunt said it was standard procedure for forestry companies to check an area for kiwi before felling.

“And we believe that is their responsibility,” she said.

DoC had no comment on the development itself. The department’s concern was about the species that could be living in the area, she said.

If kiwi were found, DoC would support the developers with translocating the birds to a safe location.

RNZ understands a formal letter was sent to the developer, Turnstone, on Wednesday requesting a sweep of the area with a kiwi dog.

RNZ has contacted Turnstone, via its planner, for comment.

The Bing property, currently covered in 90-year-old gum trees, is the last significant chunk of undeveloped, residential-zoned land in central Kerikeri. Photo / Aerial Vision

Kiwi stronghold

The wider Kerikeri area is a stronghold for kiwi .

Purerua Peninsula, in the northern Bay of Islands, holds the record for New Zealand’s highest kiwi call count, thanks to years of intensive pest control.

The Kerikeri suburbs of Rangitane and Opito Bay are known for some of the highest kiwi densities of any residential area in the country.

Sightings in the town centre are rare, though in 2010 a kiwi was spotted running around in the Mill Lane industrial area.

There were reportedly still a few in the Bing Property in 2008 when the Heritage Bypass was built.

There have also been anecdotal reports of a solitary kiwi in the DoC reserve on the other side of Kerikeri River.

Felling of the trees is a permitted activity so does not require council consent.

A law change in 2012 removed all blanket protection of trees in urban New Zealand, except in areas subject to conservation plans.

Individual trees can still be protected by being listed on the notable trees register.

It is not known if the Bing Property is home to other endangered species such as native bats.

Planning continues

Meanwhile, work is continuing to plan the housing developments that could replace the gum trees.

A concept plan prepared last year by the Planning Collective shows a new road through the property, running parallel to Kerikeri Rd and linking Homestead Rd with the Heritage Bypass.

If built, that would create the town centre bypass long called for by councillors and local planning advocates.

The plan splits the Bing Property in two, with six “super lots” at the northern end, closest to the Heritage Bypass, and a “lifestyle village” at the southern end adjoining the town centre, with a reception building and a café overlooking Kerikeri River.

A “green link” would connect the new bypass road to the river.

The idea is to create a mixed-use precinct connecting the town centre with the river, with a variety of retail and commercial premises, apartments, townhouses, terraced houses, and standalone dwellings.

The plan, however, only shows broad concepts and may have been superseded.

The entire property is currently zoned residential. The planners have applied to the council for an extension to the town centre in the District Plan.