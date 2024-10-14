Advertisement
Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled ready for new term

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s ponies are ready for a new group of riders.

After a busy year so far Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled is gearing up for a busy time ahead.

Kaitāia RDA has had a very full and interesting year so far, with 26 riders attending for varying amounts of time from many local schools.

And it has 23 riders at present who attend a session on either a Tuesday or a Wednesday morning during the school term.

“We have had excellent feedback for our service and the riders progress from the schools, teachers, teacher aides and caregivers. Five ponies are used for our services and they become the children’s ‘special horse’ for the time that they attend. Riding provides a range of benefits such as confidence, behaviour modification, social interaction, therapy, education and independence and we have a wonderful group of volunteers who support the children and lead the ponies,” Elaine Welch, Kaitāia RDA secretary said.

“Two of our volunteers attended the national conference in May which was held in Wellington and that was a good opportunity to meet volunteers from all over NZ and attend workshops to update their knowledge. Then in June we had the annual review for our operational certificate and were pleased to pass with flying colours.

“We had a visit from Phoebe Kirby earlier this year, who was a founding member of the Kaitāia RDA, and she was excited to see how we have developed over the years. As we have now been at Church Rd since the year 2000 there are ongoing maintenance jobs to do – our pump and the roof on the covered arena have needed repairs.”

She said RDA was grateful to those who support then with grants to cover some of these jobs and they also have some wonderful people who support several children financially to attend sessions.

“Thank you to those who spread our lime for us and donated hay this year, it was most appreciated.” Preparations are well under way for the group’s Annual Garden Safari in Takahue to be held on November 9-10 as its main fundraiser which pays for all those extra things that require financing throughout the year.

The new Kaitāia RDA term starts on October 15 and 16 and any inquiries can be directed to Chris Timmins at 09 408 4196.


