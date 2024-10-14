Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s ponies are ready for a new group of riders.

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s ponies are ready for a new group of riders.

After a busy year so far Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled is gearing up for a busy time ahead.

Kaitāia RDA has had a very full and interesting year so far, with 26 riders attending for varying amounts of time from many local schools.

And it has 23 riders at present who attend a session on either a Tuesday or a Wednesday morning during the school term.

“We have had excellent feedback for our service and the riders progress from the schools, teachers, teacher aides and caregivers. Five ponies are used for our services and they become the children’s ‘special horse’ for the time that they attend. Riding provides a range of benefits such as confidence, behaviour modification, social interaction, therapy, education and independence and we have a wonderful group of volunteers who support the children and lead the ponies,” Elaine Welch, Kaitāia RDA secretary said.

“Two of our volunteers attended the national conference in May which was held in Wellington and that was a good opportunity to meet volunteers from all over NZ and attend workshops to update their knowledge. Then in June we had the annual review for our operational certificate and were pleased to pass with flying colours.