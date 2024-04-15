Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach seems to stretch on forever in this view from above Ahipara, with the More FM Northland Breakfast show visiting Ahipara as part of its Far North tour on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kaitāia and the Far Far North’s tourist attractions will be in focus when the More FM Northland Breakfast show crew hit the area on its Touristy Tour of Northland.

Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby said hosts John, Flash and Toast from the More FM Northland Breakfast show were coming to Kaitāia on Wednesday and Thursday, April 17-18.

“They’ll be visiting our vibrant town during the school holidays and experiencing all the best our town has to offer. It’s an extra stop to their recent Touristy Tour of Northland,” Kirby said.

He said the purpose of their visit was to showcase Kaitāia as the gateway to the Far North, highlighting its hospitality, passionate business district, and beautiful community.

The gumdiggers camp at one of Northland's most popular tourist attractions, Gumdiggers Park on the Awanui Peninsula, which will get a visit from the More FM Touristy Tour of Northland.

“With both the Brynderwyns and Mangamuka roads closed, it’s the perfect opportunity to encourage domestic visitors to explore our town and bolster our local economy,” Kirby said.

He said it would showcase the area to the whole of Northland and let them know what the Far Far North had to offer.

Kirby said he hoped residents would get out and support the tour at its various stop-offs and show how proud they were of their town.

Arriving on Wednesday, the show crew will have lunch at Peekaboo Backyard Eatery, then off to Ahipara Horse Trails, then to Gumdiggers Park in Waiharara.

“We’re encouraging them to stop at a few extra places along the way like Ka’Uri in Awanui, Manaaki Cafe in Kaitāia and more. They’ll interview those businesses, record some content, and experience the Far North,” he said.

On Thursday, they’ll broadcast live from Te Ahu Atrium from 6am to 10am, playing content from the previous day, and give away prizes, and Kirby is encouraging people to go down to show their support.

Kaitāia will put on a warm welcome when John, Flash and Toast from the More FM Northland Breakfast show are in the town this week

“We would love the wider community’s help in putting our best foot forward and making our guests feel welcome, so we’re encouraging everyone to come together to make the most of this fantastic promotion,” Kirby said.

“More FM Breakfast show has been playing promotional content and asking Northlanders for tips on where to visit, who to meet and what to do, so we’re encouraging everyone to message in their ideas on what to do while in Kaitāia. Text 559, first word Northland, your name, and your message.”

He said with the road closures there had been extra pressure on Far North businesses as people refrained from heading up due to the extra travel time. It’s hoped the radio coverage will get more people to head north.