Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson’s revelation AI used to translate te reo Māori disappoints tech community

Karina Cooper
By
4 mins to read
Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson, pictured during a hīkoi over his karakia ban, confirmed his council was looking at AI to translate te reo. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson, pictured during a hīkoi over his karakia ban, confirmed his council was looking at AI to translate te reo. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kaipara District Council’s use of the technology to translate English into te reo Māori for official council documents has “disappointed” some AI experts.

Council’s chief executive Jason Marris says they are open to working with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate