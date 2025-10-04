The hoardings, outside Dargaville, have been spray-painted with swastikas, a racial slur and the words "white power".
Northland council candidates have had some of their roadside signs graffitied with racial slurs and swastikas.
Three hoardings on State Highway 12 near Duck Creek in Dargaville, belonging to Kaipara District Council candidates Gordon Walker, Gordon Lambeth and mayoral hopeful Jonathan Larsen, were spray-painted with swastikas, the words “whitepower”, and a racial slur.
Walker, who is contesting one of the three Wairoa General Ward seats, said he believed the vandalism was a bout of tomfoolery, but added that he felt a lot of people were angry and frustrated with Kaipara District Council.
He accused the council of alienating ratepayers, particularly Māori, with actions such as its decision to scrap the Māori ward.