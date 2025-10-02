“That behaviour has no place in a functioning democracy.

“No one should face abuse, intimidation or discrimination simply for doing their job or for the decisions they have supported during their term in office.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and must stop. It undermines the democratic process and discourages good people from standing for office.”

One candidate, who spoke to Local Democracy Reporting on the condition of anonymity, described the experience as devastating.

“I’m wary of saying anything because it has so badly affected me.”

The candidate said police were investigating the destruction of signs and billboards.

“I’ve also been verbally abused walking down the street, chased into a shop and [the] police [were] called.

“It’s stopped me going anywhere on my own and I’m scared of leaving my car in the main street. I’ve given up campaigning.”

They said they would avoid further public engagement for the remainder of the election period.

“I’m not. I can’t.”

The candidate believed such behaviour would put others off standing for council in the future.

“Some of it is to do with [a recent] council overspend and the three waters [decision]. Media reporting on that was not balanced and everyone is really concerned about it. Also writing letters to the editor is fuelling hatred.”

Deputy Mayor Viv Hoeta said she was aware of negative comments and billboard “trashing”.

“This kind of behaviour is being instigated by other candidates writing untruths in the paper and posting inaccurate information on social media.

“There should be stronger penalties to stop candidates from running like this.

“There is a lot of mistrust in the community at the moment with Local Water Done Well being voted on twice, retrospective payments, overpayments. People are hurting.”

In July, Ruapehu councillors voted down a recommendation to join a multi-council water body with Palmerston North, Horowhenua and Rangitīkei councils that officers said would save $38.7 million in the first seven years. Councillors instead chose to partner only with Whanganui District Council.

First-time Māori ward candidate Marilyn Davis said she had faced negativity but not abuse.

“I have had a not-so-good experience at my first candidate get-together in Taumarunui from people that are supporting others.

“It will not discourage me because I am here for our people.”

Mayor Weston Kirton said one of his hoardings had been pushed over or blown down, but he had not personally faced harassment.

No one condoned harassment, he said, but “it comes with the territory”.

“This campaign is no different than the past where some candidates are more sensitive than others. My experience of the reception from the public so far has been great and positive.”

Manley urged respect for all candidates and the democratic process.

“Elections should be about ideas and vision, not intimidation.

“We ask everyone to participate constructively through the ballot box so Ruapehu can continue to be well served by capable and courageous elected members.”

He said diversity of perspectives was vital for decision-making.

“Our community benefits when people with different views and skills come together to debate issues openly and respectfully.”

All council decisions were made in transparent forums, with many opportunities for the public to have input, he said.

“Anyone can present directly to council in the public forum, make a formal submission on key proposals such as the Long-Term Plan, or engage through consultations on major projects.

“Robust debate is healthy but harassment and vandalism, such as tearing down billboards or confronting candidates in the street, is not.”

In mid-September, the council also condemned aggression toward workers for its community and recreational facilities contractor Green by Nature.

Executive manager infrastructure Vini Dutra said the company’s staff had faced verbal abuse during routine maintenance.

It appeared to have been sparked by anger over a $700,000 overspend in the council’s community and recreational facilities budget.

“The abuse has been serious enough to be reported to police,” Dutra said.

“Our staff and contractors are also local residents and ratepayers. They work hard for this community and deserve respect, not abuse.”

Earlier in the month, the council reported that the overspend had since been offset by cuts to operational spending.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.