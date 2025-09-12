A photo of a spent shell casing found by Whangārei Bream Bay Ward candidate Matthew Yovich, whose hoarding was shot at. Photo / Act

Whangārei District Council sent an email to candidates on September 10 urging them to prioritise safety after threats and damage were reported.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo also said the number of threats made was at a level he had not seen in a long time. Another candidate described this campaign as “particularly vicious and toxic”.

Yovich said there was no justification for bringing guns into politics.

He had been reluctant to talk publicly about his hoarding but was motivated to do so after conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot dead in Utah, United States, yesterday.

“We need to draw a line in front of any slide toward political violence or intimidation,” Yovich said. “I think shooting at someone’s face on a campaign hoarding crosses that line.”

Yovich said he would not be intimidated.

“If we allow people with guns to intimidate us, everyone in the community loses out from a poorer standard of democracy.”

Cocurullo, who is seeking to be re-elected mayor, had this year noticed what he believed was an increase in the level of harassment and threats against candidates.

“We should never play down serious threats to someone’s life,” he said.

Cocurullo declined to provide further details about the threats, instead directing the Northern Advocate to the council’s communications team.

However, he said harassment occurred in a range of ways.

“Social media is probably the tamest of the lot, and when I say tamest, I mean it’s usually keyboard warriors.”

Cocurullo said stepping into a campaign increased the level of scrutiny people faced.

“They don’t realise how much the public want to know about their individual lives and what they do,” he said.

But although personal questions were expected, it was the backlash for personal beliefs that concerned him.

Mayoral hopeful and sitting councillor Marie Olsen described this campaign as “particularly vicious and toxic”.

She said her hoardings had been vandalised, which had left her feeling “physically sick”.

Mayoral candidate Brad Flower told the Advocate multiple people had shared with him how they had received death threats.

Flower had also noticed that female candidates had concerns around their safety at meetings.

He had received hate from “both sides” of the Māori wards debate because of his decision to take a “neutral view”.

Mayoral hopeful Brad Flower is concerned about the impact threats and harassment are having on candidates.

Flower wondered why a young, female or ethnic person would choose to run if they knew they would be “torn to shreds”.

He feared democracy would suffer if the pool of candidates narrowed further, diversity declined and communities lost vital voices.

Ken Couper, who is bidding to be mayor, said he had not received any threats and believed there was also a responsibility on candidates not to antagonise others.

He said candidates might want their position to be understood but they would be representing “everyone” if elected.

Mayoral candidate Fiona Green said she almost considered not standing this year after she was harassed and had property damaged last election.

She said her vehicle was rammed and a swear word was etched into it.

Mayoral candidate Fiona Green says she almost didn't run for mayor this year after her last experience.

She had also recently received a “hostile email”, in which she was called various names.

Green said the issue was part of campaigning and it was important that candidates accepted they would not always be liked.

“[But] as a disabled Māori woman, it’s pretty brutal.”

Whangārei District Council deputy electoral officer Nicolene Pestana said an email was sent to all candidates after the council was made aware of threats.

“It is important for all candidates to put their safety first in every situation,” the email read.

It included a copy of a “How to stay safe” guide produced by Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ).

LGNZ chief executive Scott Necklen said a 2022 survey of elected members showed 43% had experienced harassment, prejudice or threatening behaviours.

Half experienced them while out shopping or collecting children from school.

A poll last year of mayors, chairs and chief executives also found 74% had experienced aggressive behaviour or abuse in person.

Necklen was also concerned about the abuse women experienced.

Evidence showed female elected members were more likely to face gendered abuse, threats to their family and sexualised comments, he said.

Necklen said the organisation had been advocating for new protections, such as allowing up to $4500 to cover elected members installing and monitoring a security system at home.

It had also submitted on the Crimes Legislation Amendment Bill, which introduced a new stalking and harassment offence.

“We believe this change is essential to support a functioning democracy.”

