Home / Northern Advocate

Local Government Election 2025: Whangārei candidates report death threats, vandalism and abuse

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

A hoarding for Act Party's Bream Bay Ward candidate Matthew Yovich was shot at and has since been removed. Photo / Act Party

A hoarding for Act Party's Bream Bay Ward candidate Matthew Yovich was shot at and has since been removed. Photo / Act Party

A Northland council candidate’s roadside sign has been blasted with a shotgun and others seeking election have reported death threats.

Whangārei Bream Bay Ward candidate Matthew Yovich today reported that a hoarding of his had been shot at and there were bullet holes, including through the image of his face.

