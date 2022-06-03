Dargaville's main shopping centre is at risk from rising sea levels caused by climate change.

Kaipara is facing critical climate change sea level rise challenges, with Dargaville and Ruawai at risk of constant flooding and up to 200km of the district's roads at risk.

And the community alone cannot afford to pay for the adaptation work needed to deal with the risks.

That is the stark message from Northland's Joint Climate Adaptation Committee in its submission to the Government's Draft National Adaptation Plan for New Zealand.

The plight facing Kaipara has been specifically highlighted in the 28-page submission via a two-page appendix, ahead of the June 3 submission deadline.

Kaipara Mayor and Joint Climate Adaptation Committee member Dr Jason Smith said it was important the Government heard the situation facing the district.

Smith said there were huge challenges for Kaipara, Northland and New Zealand in trying to find the best way forward through one of the biggest issues facing the country.

"This is not something that can be pushed out to a distant future for further consideration."

Dargaville on the banks of the Northern Wairoa River. The river is Northland's biggest, draining 3650sq km of land into the Kaipara Harbour and is brim-full at high tide.

Kaipara has been identified as one of New Zealand's most affected climate change-affected regions.

"We've got a tiger by the tail," Smith said.

More than 250sq km of Kaipara will be "exposed" to being flooded by the sea with a 1.5m sea level rise future, the submission said.

Dargaville has been identified as "significantly exposed to mid-century and late-century river and coastal flooding".

Moving Dargaville's town centre away from the Northern Wairoa River was raised as a climate adaptation option in Kaipara District Council (KDC) 2019 district spatial planning.

Smith said no further decision had been made on this.

Raupo drainage committee chairman Ian Beattie atop scheme stopbanks holding back the Kaipara Harbour behind him.

Almost half of Northland's 28 closed landfills are in Kaipara – exposed to coastal erosion, river flooding and sea level rise.

"This is identified as a high risk for Kaipara District. Council does not currently have a solution regarding affordability for residents to support the physical works necessary to address these risks," the submission said.

A 2019 study found almost $80 million was needed to improve more than 70km of stopbanks protecting Dargaville and swathes of land alongside the Northern Wairoa River – Northland's largest river system, draining 3650sq km.

Smith said the homes and lives of 2300 people across Kaipara would be affected by rising sea levels.

"[Kaipara] residents cannot afford the investigation, design and adaptation actions necessary to address coastal flooding and [river] flooding risks," the submission said.

Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith.

Smith said more than 200km of Kaipara's roads would be under water from rising seas.

This was the highest roading exposure level in New Zealand. An example would see access to Dargaville from State Highway 1 via SH12 disappear.

"To date there has been no engagement from Waka Kotahi despite both SH12 and SH14 with mapped significant exposure to flooding and despite the reliance on these state highways for the rest of the NTA road network," the submission said.

Ruawai township and the wider Ruawai-Raupō area are seen as particularly exposed to increasing coastal hazards and river flooding.

Raupō drainage committee chairman Ian Beattie said today a lot of adaptation work was being done in his community. The settlement is one of three Local Government New Zealand climate change adaptation case studies. It is Northland's first pilot community climate adaptation pilot.

Ruawai is below sea level in places. Its $14m engineered flood protection and drainage network covers 8700ha.

The area is part of the North Kaipara agricultural delta between Ruawai and Tangiteroria where 95 per cent of New Zealand's kumara are grown.

Dargaville town centre - what is its future amid rising sea levels, with the last flooding of the CBD in 2017.

Smith said the scheme had been built in the early 1900s after efforts from local farmer and future Prime Minister Gordon Coates, and paid for by the government of the day.

He said it was an example of what other parts of New Zealand could face as climate adaptation options.

Meanwhile Mangawhai, on Kaipara's east coast, is also at risk from coastal erosion and flooding.

Mangawhai is one of New Zealand's fastest-growing locations.

"Council is working through the difficulties of managing risk to coastal hazards for developed areas along the coastline while also managing increasing numbers of resource and building consent applications," the submission said.

• Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air