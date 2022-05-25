Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Penguins could die out in Northland if warm spells keep coming, expert says

5 minutes to read
Ōkaihau 14-year-old Ruben Trimble with a few of the penguins and petrels found dead at Tauranga Bay in the Far North. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

Unusually warm seas have been blamed for the deaths of large numbers of penguins washing up along the Far North coast.

The latest "die-off" has experts fearing rising temperatures could make Northland too hot for

