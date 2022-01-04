Kai Iwi Lakes drowning: Rāhui in place until this afternoon after child dies

The area around the rahui will be cordoned off. Photo / NZME

The area around the rahui will be cordoned off. Photo / NZME

A rāhui has been put into place at the Kai Iwi Lakes after a four-year-old child drowned yesterday afternoon.

Te Roroa general manager Snow Tane instated a 24-hour rāhui, a temporary ritual prohibition, after the incident which will be lifted this afternoon.

All visitors are asked to respect the decision and stay out of the water.

The child was Northland's first drowning victim this year and their death has been referred to the Coroner.

A rescue helicopter, firefighters from Dargaville, St John paramedics and police were dispatched to assist with the incident. The four-year-old was located unresponsive.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said stronger messaging around water safety was needed.