Jonny Wilkinson: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is to be lived, celebrated, and shared

The day has its roots in a global effort to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

At Tiaho Trust we are set to host a remarkable event in honour of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This is observed annually on December 2, and has its roots in a global effort to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. It was officially established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992 with the aim of fostering awareness, understanding, and the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and all that noble stuff.

Over the years, The day has seen the development of specific ‘themes’ to focus attention on different aspects of disability rights and inclusion. These themes often reflect the evolving understanding of disability and the need for concerted efforts to ensure equal opportunities and access for all and all that other high falutin’ carry on.

However, over time these themes have increasingly become more aspirational, more lofty, and, dare I say it, more nebulous. I’m sorry, but this year it takes the cake.

This year the theme is ‘United in action to rescue and achieve the sustainable development goals for, with and by persons with disabilities’. Phew. What the heck are the sustainable development goals, you may well ask, as I did, looking a little glazed over.

Well, apparently, they were adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, and were intended to provide a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. Sounds a little like the intro to Star Trek. There are a lot of them, 17 in fact, and I’m not going to bore to you sleep (if you’re not asleep already) by listing them. On the contrary.

As the United Nations grapples with such a hazy dazy theme, we at Tiaho have taken a refreshingly grounded approach, if I do say so myself.

Creeping out from under the heavy weight of the UN’s lofty aspirations, Tiaho Trust’s event on December 2, at the Riverbank Centre (71 Reyburn Lane), brings the celebration down to the grassroots level. Instead of getting lost in the abstract, attendees can anticipate a day filled with live music and a spectrum of engaging attractions, fostering a tangible sense of community and celebration.

Stay tuned for an unforgettable day, where the spirit of inclusion takes centre stage, weaving through the fabric of live music and interactive festivities, all in the name of recognising and embracing the diverse abilities within our community. The day kicks off at 10 am and will be opened by the mayor. There will be a live band, kapa haka and Pasifika performances and outrageously fun activities, such as a bungee trampoline. Yes, I know it clashes with the A & P Show but, just quietly, our event is completely free.

In a world of otherworldly goals and interplanetary themes, Tiaho Trust invites everyone to experience a day where the true spirit of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is lived, celebrated, and shared, proving that sometimes the most meaningful action starts from Earth.

Jonny Wilkinson is chief executive of Tiaho Trust - Disability A Matter of Perception, a Whangārei based disability advocacy organisation.