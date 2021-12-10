Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Entertainment? I read for the pleasures of truth and beauty

4 minutes to read
In the real world murder is an act of sordor, not a cryptic crossword clue like it is in an Agatha Christie book. Photo / 123rf

In the real world murder is an act of sordor, not a cryptic crossword clue like it is in an Agatha Christie book. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

'I'd like to return this book,' I said.

The young man looked up from the counter where he had been studying his phone.

'Sorry?'

'I'd like to return this book.'

'This is a second-hand bookshop,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.