Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Is the grass really greener in Australia over Northland?

By
7 mins to read
Northland nurse Hanibrez Sipu has moved to Australia to work until she can afford to live in New Zealand again. Photo / Supplied

Northland nurse Hanibrez Sipu has moved to Australia to work until she can afford to live in New Zealand again. Photo / Supplied

In the face of rising costs of living, a housing crisis and industry shortages, you may have heard from a friend or a sponsored advertisement about how much "better" it is to live in Australia.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei