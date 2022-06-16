NorthTec holds four graduation ceremonies over two days to celebrate two years' worth of degree and diploma graduates coming through. Photo / Tania Whyte

A NorthTec graduate has lived away from her son and family for more than three years to finish her nursing degree.

She is now all set to make an even bigger sacrifice for the family's betterment and move to Australia, with her son and husband still in New Zealand.

"If the wages were liveable, I wouldn't leave," says Hanibrez Sipu.

Sipu is one of the many NorthTec students who are part of the double graduation ceremony this week.

The polytech held four graduation ceremonies over two days to celebrate two years' worth of degree and diploma graduates.

Covid-19 cancelled last year's graduation ceremony and after postponing it three times, NorthTec 2021 and 2022 graduates were finally able to flaunt their graduation gowns and caps this year.

Hanibrez Sipu has made the sacrifice of living away from her son Kaufana Sipu to finish her nursing degree at NorthTec. Photo / Tania Whyte

With the intention of becoming a cop, Sipu started studying at the Unitech, but soon realised she wanted to do nursing.

She began a bachelor in nursing from Henderson Unitech, but moved to Whangārei after her first semester and finished her three-year study at NorthTec.

However, in doing so, she had to leave her then 2-year-old son with her husband and in-laws in Auckland because of a lack of support in Whangārei.

"He was in the best place possible and it was very hard to juggle my son's schooling and find support in the community.

"I would drive to Auckland every second weekend, on top of doing assignments, studying, attending placements, etcetera."

Sipu said it was very difficult to be away from her son for that long, but appreciated the acknowledgment received from her husband's family.

"It takes a village to raise a child and they were my village."

Sipu's mother-in-law and father-in-law couldn't make it to the graduation ceremony because of the latter's medical condition.

NorthTec celebrates the graduation ceremony for 2021 and 2022 graduates on June 16 and 17 respectively. Photo / Tania Whyte

Although he couldn't be by her side, Sipu said she took them on the stage with her through facetime.

"He was one of the major pillars of me doing this degree. When he found out I wanted to study nursing, he bought me a laptop and my books and is the biggest cheerleader I have.

"If it wasn't for my husband, his family, and my family, I wouldn't have been able to do it."

Sipu was heading to New South Wales by the end of this month and said it was going to get even harder for her to leave her son behind.

"My son and husband are going to stay in NZ while I go off and do my thing, try and bring some money back home so I can ultimately buy a house and afford to pay a mortgage.

"Unfortunately, we have come to terms with we cannot live in this country, we are struggling to get by, so I need to provide for my family and to provide, I need to make sacrifices for which I am moving to Australia."

Sipu said although she loved her job and the employer, it was getting difficult to survive in NZ's current economic climate.

"At the moment it is difficult to live day-by-day, and just getting by, with only a few dollars left after all the bills are paid.

"It is a massive sacrifice I am making, leaving my family behind, but it is for the betterment of my family."

Another 2021 graduate Janna Malzbender came from Germany fresh out of high school as a 19-year-old backpacker in New Zealand and a decade later finds herself with a nursing degree and abundant love for the Bay of Islands.

"I came to BOI the first week I arrived in NZ and kept postponing our stay there.

"I travelled the country a little bit and felt homesick for BOI. I came back and suddenly it is 10 years."

Janna Malzbender came as a backpacker to NZ and now 10 years later finds herself with a nursing degree and abundant love for the Bay of Islands. Photo / Tania Whyte

Malzbender always knew she wanted to do something in the medical field since the first time she learned about the human body.

The 29-year-old loves working with people and has worked in the hospitality industry for a long time which, according to her, is the best preparation for nursing.

"It taught me to always smile through everything."

Malzbender started studying for a bachelor of nursing once she got NZ permanent residency.

"As soon as I graduated, I got offered a job at Bay of Islands Hospital and I became part of the community straight away.

"Even though it has such a small hospital, it still offers a lot of opportunities."

Malzbender said it was a shame the region did not have enough nurses.

"We need so many more in this profession.

"It is such a rewarding job and there are so many people who are a bit hesitant of going into the field who would be so well suited for the job."